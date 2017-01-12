CLOSE
NOVO Magazine Now Available at Smart Furniture & Decor in Mississauga, Ontario
Jan 12, 2017
Beginning with the latest Jan/Feb 2017 edition, NOVO Magazine will now be available at the Smart Furniture & Decor store in Mississauga, Ontario. Smart Furniture...
Hafler PH50 Moving Magnet Phono Stage Review
Jan 6, 2017
Hafler is a division of Radial Engineering Ltd, headquartered in Port Coquitlam, BC, Canada. Radial is primarily a pro-audio company with products targeted at...
Monitor Audio PL300 II Loudspeaker Review
Jan 6, 2017
The British have contributed mightily to the music universe. The world of music would just not be the same without the body of work...
Inirv React: Smart Kitchen Gadget That Turns Off Stove Burners Automatically
Jan 5, 2017
Inirv React is the most intelligent IoT kitchen gadget that can potentially save lives. Inirv React attaches directly to virtually any existing gas or...
Gold Note Giglio Turntable Review
Jan 3, 2017
Gold Note Giglio Turntable + B7 Tonearm + Dynavector 10X5 M/C Cartridge Review With nearly 25 years of experience in manufacturing 2-channel components, today Gold...
NOVO January/February 2017 Issue
Dec 28, 2016
Features inside this issue: Life According to Your Lens: 6 Wearable and 360 Degree Cameras Examined! Upgrading to an Ultra HD TV: Here’s What You Should...
Why Do We Need Better Cables? Continued Innovation In Audio Equipment Drives the Need For Higher Quality Cables
Dec 20, 2016
We should examine the work of a bunch of pioneering guys – Peter Walker, Ivor Tiefenbrun, Julian Vereker, Bob Stuart, Mark Levinson, Dan D’Agostino,...
Living in a Virtual World: A Look at Today’s Leading VR Headsets
Dec 5, 2016
It may come off like a buzzword, or even a short-term fad, but VR, or virtual reality, looks like it’s going to stick around...
TAVES Consumer Electronics Show : Exploring the Technology and Innovation Pavilion with Jeremy Phan
