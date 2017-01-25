CLOSE
Shop
Latest News
Technology
Features
Audio
Video
Home Theater Setup and Connection
Improving the Sound of Your System/Room Acoustics
Beginner Articles
Audio Video Technology
Holiday Gift Ideas
Meet the Manufacturer
Audio Video Show Coverage
DIY (do it yourself)
Terminology
Buyer Guides
Portable Audio (Headphones, Earphones, Amps, DACs)
Audio Components
TVs and Projectors
Other (Remotes, AV Furnitures & Accessories)
Reviews
Headphones/Earphones (and Heaphone Amplifiers)
Turntables
Speakers and Subwoofers
2-Channel Amps, Preamps
DACs (Digital to Analog Converters)
Digital Music Components
Cables
AV Receivers
Television Sets
Projectors
Blu-ray and DVD Players
CD Players/Universal Players
Power Conditioning Gear
Other Gear
Projector Screens
Video Gaming
Universal Remotes
TV Calibration Products
Tuners
Nordost
Outfitting an Audio System with Nordost Norse 2 Tyr 2 Cables and QRT QBASE Power Distribution
Nordost Cables, Power Products & Resonance Control Devices
Upgrading an Audio System With Nordost Norse 2 Heimdall 2 Cables
Digital Editions
HOME
WHERE TO PICK UP COPIES OF NOVO
MANUFACTURER LINKS
CONTACT US
Shop
Latest News
Technology
Features
Audio
Video
Home Theater Setup and Connection
Improving the Sound of Your System/Room Acoustics
Beginner Articles
Audio Video Technology
Holiday Gift Ideas
Meet the Manufacturer
Audio Video Show Coverage
DIY (do it yourself)
Terminology
Buyer Guides
Portable Audio (Headphones, Earphones, Amps, DACs)
Audio Components
TVs and Projectors
Other (Remotes, AV Furnitures & Accessories)
Reviews
Headphones/Earphones (and Heaphone Amplifiers)
Turntables
Speakers and Subwoofers
2-Channel Amps, Preamps
DACs (Digital to Analog Converters)
Digital Music Components
Cables
AV Receivers
Television Sets
Projectors
Blu-ray and DVD Players
CD Players/Universal Players
Power Conditioning Gear
Other Gear
Projector Screens
Video Gaming
Universal Remotes
TV Calibration Products
Tuners
Nordost
Outfitting an Audio System with Nordost Norse 2 Tyr 2 Cables and QRT QBASE Power Distribution
Nordost Cables, Power Products & Resonance Control Devices
Upgrading an Audio System With Nordost Norse 2 Heimdall 2 Cables
Digital Editions
LATEST CONSUMER ELECTRONICS NEWS
Kanto Introduces New YU4 and YU6 Powered Speakers
Jan 25, 2017
0
Kanto has just launched their new YU4 and YU6 powered speakers, which offer a built-in phono pre-amp in addition to a wide range of connectivity options, making them...
FOR SALE: Epson LS10000 4K Laser Projector (Mint Condition)
Jan 24, 2017
0
Simply stunning Epson LS10000 4K laser based projector in mint condition. The picture quality produced by this projector is just incredible. The unit is about...
MartinLogan Introduces Outdoor Living Series Speakers
Jan 24, 2017
0
MartinLogan has just announced the new Outdoor Living all-weather speaker system. This high-performance all-weather speaker solution delivers a dynamic and powerful audio experience in demanding outdoor...
MartinLogan New Wireless Audio Products
Jan 24, 2017
0
MartinLogan is on track to offer seven wireless audio products by March of 2017. During 2016, MartinLogan announced seven new products featuring wireless streaming technology—3 soundbars,...
MartinLogan Masterpiece Series Loudspeakers – Full Series Now Available
Jan 24, 2017
0
MartinLogan has just announced that all speakers in the company's Masterpiece Series are now shipping. With the January 2017 launch of the new Focus ESL C18 center...
Paradigm CI Pro and Elite in-wall LCR Speakers Designed for the Home Theater
Jan 24, 2017
0
Paradigm Electronics has just released six new LCR in-wall speakers: CI Pro P5, P3, P1 and CI Elite E7, E5 and E3. Designed with the...
NEW ARTICLES
Life According to Your Lens: Discovering New Ways to Take Photos
Dec 22, 2016
0
Humans are innate storytellers. From the cave drawings in El Castillo to shaken Polaroids of the 1970s, our species has used storytelling to share...
Why Do We Need Better Cables? Continued Innovation In Audio Equipment Drives the Need For Higher Quality Cables
Dec 20, 2016
0
We should examine the work of a bunch of pioneering guys – Peter Walker, Ivor Tiefenbrun, Julian Vereker, Bob Stuart, Mark Levinson, Dan D’Agostino,...
Living in a Virtual World: A Look at Today’s Leading VR Headsets
Dec 5, 2016
TAVES Consumer Electronics Show : Exploring the Technology and Innovation Pavilion with Jeremy Phan
Nov 25, 2016
NOVO Magazine 2016 Holiday Gift Guide! From Virtual Reality to HiFi and Tech Toys, We’ve Got It All!
Nov 23, 2016
TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Coverage by Douglas Brown
Nov 22, 2016
Meet the Manufacturer: Bryston Factory Tour
Nov 16, 2016
TAVES Consumer Electronic Show 2016 Coverage by George de Sa – Part 2
Nov 16, 2016
NEW REVIEWS
Monitor Audio CP-IW460X In-Wall Loudspeaker Review
Jan 20, 2017
0
Monitor Audio CP-IW460X In-wall Speakers with the grills off Modern living environments and contemporary décor trends generally don’t embrace traditional audio/video systems with large speaker...
Skogrand Cables Wagner AC Power Cable Review
Jan 16, 2017
0
When I began building my first hifi system some twenty years ago, I didn’t give much thought to cables. Cables simply served as a...
Pioneer Elite SX-N30 Network Stereo Receiver Review
Jan 16, 2017
Hafler PH50 Moving Magnet Phono Stage Review
Jan 6, 2017
Monitor Audio PL300 II Loudspeaker Review
Jan 6, 2017
Gold Note Giglio Turntable Review
Jan 3, 2017
Nordost Valhalla 2 Cables Review – Their Place in Our Hobby
Dec 16, 2016
VIZIO D-Series 65-inch LED TV (Model D65u-D2) Review
Sep 30, 2016
© NOVO Magazine | Westside Publishing Ltd. | All Rights Reserved
Web Design Toronto by
DS1 DESIGN
HOME
WHERE TO PICK UP COPIES OF NOVO
MANUFACTURER LINKS
CONTACT US