LATEST CONSUMER ELECTRONICS NEWS

The inventors of Nearbuds: Magnetic clips for Apple EarPods, are among the first companies to join the 2017 edition of the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show in Toronto, Ontario...

  It’s winter again and with the falling temperatures it’s time to catch up on all your favorite shows and movies. Seems like as good...

Ideon Audio is now available to the North American market for the first time. Ideon's beginnings are an audio companies dream, a team of...

The HTML500, returns after a year hiatus, kicking off in Toronto on February 18th. 2500+ Canadians of all ages will participate in Canada’s largest...

Kanto has just launched their new YU4 and YU6 powered speakers, which offer a built-in phono pre-amp in addition to a wide range of connectivity options, making them...

Simply stunning Epson LS10000 4K laser based projector in mint condition. The picture quality produced by this projector is just incredible. The unit is about...
          

NEW ARTICLES

Humans are innate storytellers. From the cave drawings in El Castillo to shaken Polaroids of the 1970s, our species has used storytelling to share...

NEW REVIEWS

Monitor Audio CP-IW460X In-wall Speakers with the grills off Modern living environments and contemporary décor trends generally don’t embrace traditional audio/video systems with large speaker...

When I began building my first hifi system some twenty years ago, I didn’t give much thought to cables. Cables simply served as a...

